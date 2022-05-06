Image: Stats show that Nketiah is outshining Lacazette this season

Eddie Nketiah has been impressing since filling in for the ill Alexandre Lacazette, and has kept his place in the Arsenal side since the Frenchman’s return.

His inclusion in the starting line-up appears to be justified by the stats, if you haven’t already seen enough from his performances to convince you that he should continue to lead the line as we look to close in on a top-four spot.

We take a look at how well has Eddie Nketiah has done since replacing Alexandre Lacazette up front for Arsenal ⤵️ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 6, 2022

It’s a shame that the 22 year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but he should have plenty of options for his next club if he does end up leaving as opposed to extended his time in north London.

I personally would continue with him in attack regardless of Lacazette’s condition, with the Frenchman an option off the bench if young Eddie does begin to lose form, or simply for a fresher approach if things aren’t quite going to plan.

Do you favour Nketiah over Lacazette on form or maybe even overall? Should we be looking to keep Eddie as backup to a new summer signing going into the new season?

Patrick