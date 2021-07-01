Arsenal News Gooner News

[Image] Maitland-Niles lucky to escape uninjured after Motorway crash

The Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles was extremely lucky to walk away from a two car crash on the M25 which left one car on its side and the other one smashed all down one side. Looking at the pictures it seems incredible that there were no injuries at all.

The crash occurred at 6 am this morning on the M25 near Enfield in north London between the Junctions 24 and 25.

Maitland-Niles was recognised by a passing driver, and the Daily Mirror contacted Arsenal who confirmed that AMN was involved, saying: “All we know having spoken to him is he was involved in an accident, he’s unhurt and he’s at home.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at approximately 06:10hrs on Wednesday, 30 June to reports of two cars in collision on the M25 anticlockwise carriageway at junction 25.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

“No reports of any injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Thankfully he has managed to walk away from an accident like that, and I am sure all Arsenal fans wish Maitland-Niles a quick recovery…

Posted by

Tags maitland-niles

7 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. gunnerforlife says:
    July 1, 2021 at 11:09 am

    Thankfully, AMN was not injured, wish you a speedy recovery AMN.

    Reply
  2. silentstan says:
    July 1, 2021 at 11:10 am

    just another Jermaine Pennant

    Reply
  3. Siamois says:
    July 1, 2021 at 11:11 am

    Happy to hear that he escaped unharmed!does anyone know what car is this?i read it costs 105k i know it is damaged but still doesn’t look much for the price!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      July 1, 2021 at 11:30 am

      Mercedes G-wagon

      Reply
  4. Richard Emzy says:
    July 1, 2021 at 11:33 am

    His car is the one one the second picture
    MERCEDES- AMG G63

    Reply
  5. J Krown7 says:
    July 1, 2021 at 11:38 am

    Sound so good to hear that….. Wish you quick recovery AMN

    Reply
  6. Ozziegunner says:
    July 1, 2021 at 11:40 am

    Glad that all occupants came out with no major injuries.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs