Image: Martin Odegaard picture to ease Arsenal tensions

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard was seen turning up for training following his injury scare on Wednesday, with no evidence of any issue whatsoever.

The 22 year-old started Norway’s clash on Wednesday as captain, but after landing awkwardly on his ankle shortly before the interval, he was substituted at the break.

This left fears that he would be the first casualty of the international break, but he appears to be fighting fit and ready to continue his duties ahead of Norway’s upcoming matches.

Martin Ødegaard just arrived at Norway’s training in Marbella. Looks in good shape. Injury update from the manager later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lRU0OJIuL1 — Arilas Ould-Saada (@arilasos) March 25, 2021

Could we really escape the international break without any absences?

Patrick