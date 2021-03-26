Arsenal News

Image: Martin Odegaard picture to ease Arsenal tensions

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard was seen turning up for training following his injury scare on Wednesday, with no evidence of any issue whatsoever.

The 22 year-old started Norway’s clash on Wednesday as captain, but after landing awkwardly on his ankle shortly before the interval, he was substituted at the break.

This left fears that he would be the first casualty of the international break, but he appears to be fighting fit and ready to continue his duties ahead of Norway’s upcoming matches.

Could we really escape the international break without any absences?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs