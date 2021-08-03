Image: Martinelli fires home in penalty shootout as Brazil reach Olympic final

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli was involved in today’s semi-final victory over Mexico, scoring in the penalty shoot-out for Brazil.

The 20 year-old hasn’t been a prominent fixture in the team during the tournament, coming off the bench for the third time as he went onto help his side overcome the Mexicans today in what turned out to be a feisty encounter.

There was an many as nine yellow cards during the clash, in which neither side was able to break the deadlock for the entire 120 minutes, but the Brazilians had no such struggles from the penalty spot as they scored from all four of their attempts, including Martinelli’s effort also.

Rumo a final 🙏🏻🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/XRE64VC0j3 — Gabriel Martinelli (@g_martinelli01) August 3, 2021

Gabi’s side will now face off with Spain in the final of the competition.

Patrick