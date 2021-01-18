Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Mesut Ozil declares future club but Social claims to be a Gunner

Mesut Ozil is believed to be closing in on a move to Fenerbahce this month, although his Twitter still claims he is an Arsenal player.

The former German international is believed to have agreed a deal with the Gunners to leave the club this month, and has since travelled to Turkey to complete his medical and agree terms over his move.

We still await confirmation of the above, but that hasn’t stopped him from posting a number of pro-Fener posts, and his latest shows him pictured as a child entering the pitch as a mascot, with a photoshop of himself as an adult entering the field with his young self. The caption reads ‘past & future’ in both English and Turkish, stating he will play for the club, but we still await confirmation of a conclusion of the deal.

Will we ever know the truth behind his demise at Arsenal FC?

Patrick

