Image: Mesut Ozil has his smile back for first training session with Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil enjoyed his first training session with his new side Fenerbahce today, having completed his move from Arsenal this week.

The midfielder had fallen out of favour in North London, not picking up a single minute of competitive action since March 2020, and finally agreed a deal to leave.

Ozil could make his debut this evening against Kayserispor in the Super Lig, and was pictured in training ahead of the clash with a huge smile on his face.

Mesut Ozil is a Fenerbahce player and he can't stop smiling about it 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/D1NVVX18zU — Goal (@goal) January 25, 2021

Can we finally put the saga behind us and be happy that all parties got what they wanted in the end?

Patrick