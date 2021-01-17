Image: Mesut Ozil pictured in flight to Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil‘s move to Fenerbahce has been the worst kept secret of the week as he closes in on his exit from Arsenal.

The midfielder hasn’t played for the club since March, with him yet to play a single minute of competitive action since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to football last season.

For whatever reason, Mikel Arteta has made it clear that the player is out of his plans, and both the club and player finally look set to end their affiliation with each other.

Ozil’s latest update appears to rule out any other move as he heads to Fenerbahce to complete his move, with his family pictured with him also.

Will his move open a can of worms on his limited involvements in recent years under Emery and Arteta?

Patrick