[IMAGE] Mustafi sends classy farewell message to Arsenal fans

The German World Cup winner Shkodran Mustafi has had a very up-and-down relationship with Arsenal fans since his arrival four and a half years ago from Valencia, and he could have left in any of the last three transfer windows before finally departing for Schalke04 in January.

He is tasked with helping Sead Kolasinac in helping Schalke to avoid relegation this season, but he took some time to send this classy message to Arsenal fans on arriving in Germany….

And good luck to you in the Bundesliga Musti!