Image: New Arsenal away shirt announced with return of the cannon

Arsenal have revealed their new away shirt for the 2021-22 campaign on their Twitter account.

The Gunners have brought back their famous cannon for their latest edition, on a subtle yet classy yellow strip, and I will definitely be getting this one.

I can’t say I was overly impressed with this season’s away kit, with the white background and red pattern, and this is definitely an upgrade.

Will you be investing your hard earned on one of these?

Patrick

  1. Oldman-58 says:
    May 14, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Looks very nice. Do we buy it though or do we take a stand?

  2. A J says:
    May 14, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    That ain’t the ’71 cannon.

  3. Sean M says:
    May 14, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    I loved the white kit and bought one. I know that it wasn’t all that popular.

    New leaked blue 3rd kit looks pretty swish.

