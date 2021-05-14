Image: New Arsenal away shirt announced with return of the cannon

Arsenal have revealed their new away shirt for the 2021-22 campaign on their Twitter account.

The Gunners have brought back their famous cannon for their latest edition, on a subtle yet classy yellow strip, and I will definitely be getting this one.

The return of the cannon 💥 Inspired by the past, ready for the future.@adidasfootball | #createdwithadidas — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 14, 2021

I can’t say I was overly impressed with this season’s away kit, with the white background and red pattern, and this is definitely an upgrade.

Will you be investing your hard earned on one of these?

Patrick