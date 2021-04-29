Image: Nicolas Pepe shortlisted for Arsenal’s Player of the Month Award

Nicolas Pepe has been named on a four-man shortlist for Arsenal’s Player of the Month award for April.

I’m not entirely sure why the nominees have been named, nor why voting has already begun to vote for your Player of the Month, before the today’s massive encounter with Villarreal had kicked-off, but that won’t stop me from giving my opinion in the voting.

Bukayo Saka makes the quartet, a player who has been amongst our best players throughout this entire campaign, but I personally believe his form has slowed in recent weeks.

Nicolas Pepe has scored some important goals, including the opening goal of both legs against Slavia Prague, and deserves to be in the running, while Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Partey have also played strong roles this month also.

🏆 It's time to choose your Player of the Month for April! 🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex

🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87

🇨🇮 Nicolas Pepe 🗳 Who's getting your vote? 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2021

Who is getting your vote?

