[Image] Nuno Tavares passes medical and is on his way to Arsenal

The unveiling of Arsenal’s fist signing of the summer is coming closer, as the Record in Portugal has revealed that the 21 year-old has had to have his medical yesterday in Portugal before flying to London today.
Because of Covid protocols it was thought that his medical, which would normally have been done at London Colney, would have to wait until after his quarantine on arrival in London.
But having his obligatory fitness tests in Lisbon has speeded up that process and we should be able to call him an Arsenal player officially very, very soon…
Here is the top of the article in the Record breaking the news…..
Nuno Tavares tested in Lisbon before heading to England
Unless otherwise indicated, it is today that the side travels to London
• Photo: Miguel Barreira
Already absent from yesterday’s two training sessions for the red squad, Nuno Tavares performed, still in Lisbon, the mandatory medical and physical tests before signing a contract with Arsenal.
Welcome to Arsenal, Nuno!
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
It’s not on Arsenal website
Medical passed only.
Won’t announce until ink on paper.
Knowing us the plane will get hijacked !
Nice
Congratulation to Tavares for joining Arsenal
it may well be a done deal but dont expect an announcement for another 10+ days
Welcome Tavares! But have they found a dumping yard for Kolasinac? Or another “honor the contract” scenario for him too?
Not very very soon – quarantine is 10 days indoors. Could be a while yet…(leaves time for those Rosetta Stone English courses though!)
Hmm
This signing is sketchy..
Most benfica fans were happy to see him go.. Thats a heavy red flag.. Hope am proved wrong