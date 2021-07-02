Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

[Image] Nuno Tavares passes medical and is on his way to Arsenal

The unveiling of Arsenal’s fist signing of the summer is coming closer, as the Record in Portugal has revealed that the 21 year-old has had to have his medical yesterday in Portugal before flying to London today.

Because of Covid protocols it was thought that his medical, which would normally have been done at London Colney, would have to wait until after his quarantine on arrival in London.

But having his obligatory fitness tests in Lisbon has speeded up that process and we should be able to call him an Arsenal player officially very, very soon…

Here is the top of the article in the Record breaking the news…..

Nuno Tavares tested in Lisbon before heading to England

Unless otherwise indicated, it is today that the side travels to London

• Photo: Miguel Barreira

Already absent from yesterday’s two training sessions for the red squad, Nuno Tavares performed, still in Lisbon, the mandatory medical and physical tests before signing a contract with Arsenal.

Welcome to Arsenal, Nuno!

Posted by

  1. Hila says:
    July 2, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    It’s not on Arsenal website

    1. A J says:
      July 2, 2021 at 12:46 pm

      Medical passed only.

      Won’t announce until ink on paper.

      Knowing us the plane will get hijacked !

    2. Tyson says:
      July 2, 2021 at 12:55 pm

      Nice

  2. mngure samuel says:
    July 2, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    Congratulation to Tavares for joining Arsenal

  3. Val says:
    July 2, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    it may well be a done deal but dont expect an announcement for another 10+ days

  4. Loose Cannon says:
    July 2, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    Welcome Tavares! But have they found a dumping yard for Kolasinac? Or another “honor the contract” scenario for him too?

  5. guy says:
    July 2, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    Not very very soon – quarantine is 10 days indoors. Could be a while yet…(leaves time for those Rosetta Stone English courses though!)

  6. Nero says:
    July 2, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    Hmm

    This signing is sketchy..

    Most benfica fans were happy to see him go.. Thats a heavy red flag.. Hope am proved wrong

