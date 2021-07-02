[Image] Nuno Tavares passes medical and is on his way to Arsenal

The unveiling of Arsenal’s fist signing of the summer is coming closer, as the Record in Portugal has revealed that the 21 year-old has had to have his medical yesterday in Portugal before flying to London today.

Because of Covid protocols it was thought that his medical, which would normally have been done at London Colney, would have to wait until after his quarantine on arrival in London.

But having his obligatory fitness tests in Lisbon has speeded up that process and we should be able to call him an Arsenal player officially very, very soon…

Here is the top of the article in the Record breaking the news…..

Nuno Tavares tested in Lisbon before heading to England Unless otherwise indicated, it is today that the side travels to London





• Photo: Miguel Barreira