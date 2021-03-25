Image – Odegaard suffers injury scare with Norway

Arsenal fans were given a scare last night when Martin Odegaard was seen rolling around on the ground clutching his ankle during Norway’s game against Gibraltar.

It looked extremely painful and he limped off the pitch. He tried to continue but was finally replaced at half-time of the 3-0 win for his country.

But we were assured after the game that it is not serious, and in fact he could be back in action in just a few days time…

Martin Ødegaard: – I twisted my ankle, but I think I will be fit for the game against Turkey Saturday From @2sporten — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 24, 2021

Arsenal fans will be very relieved. After Odegaard’s brilliant performance against West Ham last week, we wouldn’t want to miss our next game against the Champions Liverpool…