Peter Odemwingie has had a laugh at the expense of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he travelled to Barcelona without a transfer from Arsenal arranged.
The former forward famously did something similar nine years ago today, when he drove himself to Queens Park Rangers from West Bromwich Albion on the pretence of an agreement being made between the two sides, only to remain sat outside the West London stadium in his car with no deal being made.
He’s now taken the opportunity to take a swipe at Aubameyang whose day has been likened to that of Odemwingie, despite the transfer window remaining open for the next four hours.
Someone sent me the first picture. 🙄Am I passing the award on ? 😆Aubameyang just make sure you ask Aguero for advice ❤️👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/gZ2jGEbPFM
— Peter Odemwingie (@OdemwingieP) January 31, 2022
Will Auba look as equally bad as Odemwingie if he remains an Arsenal player when the transfer window slams shut?
Patrick
I’d expect to see this taking the piss story on a rival teams site but not on here.
WE SIGNED A PLAYER
Its an American CB whos loaned back immediately to MLS
Auba’s GONE!
Seems that way Val
Blimey!
We are signing someone (a no-one actually) called Auston Trusty from Colorado Rapids.
I would say it was better than nothing but it isn’t I don’t think
I cannot wait for this transfer window to be over and I get a bad feeling that in a few weeks time I will be hoping this season will also be over as well…