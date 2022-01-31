Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Odemwingie berates Aubameyang for seemingly outdoing his previous embarrassment

Peter Odemwingie has had a laugh at the expense of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he travelled to Barcelona without a transfer from Arsenal arranged.

The former forward famously did something similar nine years ago today, when he drove himself to Queens Park Rangers from West Bromwich Albion on the pretence of an agreement being made between the two sides, only to remain sat outside the West London stadium in his car with no deal being made.

He’s now taken the opportunity to take a swipe at Aubameyang whose day has been likened to that of Odemwingie, despite the transfer window remaining open for the next four hours.

Will Auba look as equally bad as Odemwingie if he remains an Arsenal player when the transfer window slams shut?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Peter Odemwingie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

5 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Declan says:
    January 31, 2022 at 7:36 pm

    I’d expect to see this taking the piss story on a rival teams site but not on here.

    Reply
  2. DaJuhi says:
    January 31, 2022 at 7:38 pm

    WE SIGNED A PLAYER

    Its an American CB whos loaned back immediately to MLS

    Reply
  3. Val says:
    January 31, 2022 at 7:42 pm

    Auba’s GONE!

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      January 31, 2022 at 7:44 pm

      Seems that way Val
      Blimey!

      Reply
  4. Me says:
    January 31, 2022 at 7:55 pm

    We are signing someone (a no-one actually) called Auston Trusty from Colorado Rapids.
    I would say it was better than nothing but it isn’t I don’t think
    I cannot wait for this transfer window to be over and I get a bad feeling that in a few weeks time I will be hoping this season will also be over as well…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs