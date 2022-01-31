Peter Odemwingie has had a laugh at the expense of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he travelled to Barcelona without a transfer from Arsenal arranged.

The former forward famously did something similar nine years ago today, when he drove himself to Queens Park Rangers from West Bromwich Albion on the pretence of an agreement being made between the two sides, only to remain sat outside the West London stadium in his car with no deal being made.

He’s now taken the opportunity to take a swipe at Aubameyang whose day has been likened to that of Odemwingie, despite the transfer window remaining open for the next four hours.

Someone sent me the first picture. 🙄Am I passing the award on ? 😆Aubameyang just make sure you ask Aguero for advice ❤️👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/gZ2jGEbPFM — Peter Odemwingie (@OdemwingieP) January 31, 2022

Will Auba look as equally bad as Odemwingie if he remains an Arsenal player when the transfer window slams shut?

