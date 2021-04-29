Image: Official £1.8 Billion takeover bid from Daniel Ek expected this week

Speculation has been growing around the prospective takeover bid from Daniel Ek, and his offer to buy Arsenal is now expected to be tabled in the coming days.

Fans of the club have been protesting about the club’s owners recently, with a huge crowd turning up before our fixture with Everton on Friday to complain about Kroenke and their recent attempt to join a new breakaway European Super League.

Entrepreneur Ek is now believed to have stepped up his attempts to buy the club he follows closely, and Sky Sports now claims that an offer is a matter of days away.

Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek is expected to submit a £1.8 billion offer to buy Arsenal in the next few days — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 28, 2021

Is it too soon to get excited about this?

Patrick