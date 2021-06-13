Arsenal News Gooner News

[Image] Official England team to face Croatia – Saka on the bench

So England’s opening game in the Euro 2020 competition has finally arrived, and us Arsenal fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if Arsenal’s only representative in Gareth Soughgate’s squad, Bukayo Saka, has been picked to play.

But it looks like we will have to wait a bit longer as he is on the bench for the three Lions, but it must be said that he has been overlooked in favour of some very god players indeed.

I’m sure once England are in a winning position, Southgate will bring on Saka to score the final goal for England!

Posted by

6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Crowther says:
    June 13, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    I go with a draw of 2-2

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      June 13, 2021 at 1:19 pm

      Interestingly, England have never won the opening game at any Euros!

      Reply
  2. Grandad says:
    June 13, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Incredible decision to omit Shaw and play Trippier at left back.Is Chilwell carrying an injury?.Two talented natural left backs and get Southgate plays Trippier?Crazy. Result 1-1.

    Reply
  3. Declan says:
    June 13, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    Calvin Phillips having a great game.

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      June 13, 2021 at 3:37 pm

      **Kalvin !

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        June 13, 2021 at 3:49 pm

        👍👍 What a beast

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs