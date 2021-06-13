[Image] Official England team to face Croatia – Saka on the bench

So England’s opening game in the Euro 2020 competition has finally arrived, and us Arsenal fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if Arsenal’s only representative in Gareth Soughgate’s squad, Bukayo Saka, has been picked to play.

But it looks like we will have to wait a bit longer as he is on the bench for the three Lions, but it must be said that he has been overlooked in favour of some very god players indeed.

I’m sure once England are in a winning position, Southgate will bring on Saka to score the final goal for England!