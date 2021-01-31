Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Partey admits below-par performance against Man United

Thomas Partey played the full 90 minutes against Manchester United yesterday, but was unable to help his Arsenal side to a win.

The Gunners had chances to take a grip on the game but were wasteful in the final third, while Man United also had a fair few chances to clinch the win.

Partey has now moved to admit that he was not at his best, although he was happy to get through the full 90 minutes without issue after his recent struggles.

Who were Arsenal’s better players yesterday?

