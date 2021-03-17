Arsenal News Latest News

[Image] Piers Morgan calls Arteta “Wrong and disrespectful”

The TV pundit Piers Morgan calls himself a great Arsenal fan, but he spends most of his time criticizing our managers. He was long instrumental in stirring the fans up against Arsene Wenger, and it seems he is now doing the same to Mikel Arteta.

Arteta, rightly or wrongly, dropped Aubameyang from the Arsenal starting line up against Tottenham, and Morgan has decided to deride our boss for imposing his discipline in the crucial North London Derby.

Can you imagine what Morgan would have said if we had lost the game?

  1. Adega Olatunji says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:07 am

    Has Auba come out and complained to you?

  2. OWEH OGHENETEGA THANKGOD says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:17 am

    That is his personal opinion and does not necessarily matter. No single player is bigger than the team

  3. Nnamdi Ejiofor says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:30 am

    All you guys making a mountain out of a mole hill, didn’t you see Auba in training yesterday? Who has your boss never queried before? Is Auba complaining?

  4. rellends says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:30 am

    I liked it much better when Osama Bin Laden was a famous Arsenal.

  5. LtDan says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:33 am

    Piers Morgan is nothing more than a TV shock jock. Earns his money courting controversy in the fickle world of TV media. We already know that football punditry already has its fair share fantasists and don’t need Morgan getting on board. He feels because he’s deemed to be a TV personality in news media (and news media being so far up its own arse) he has the monopoly to comment on every subject under the sun, including the running of a football club. Morgan is nothing more than an opinionted shitbag

  6. Thomo says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:37 am

    Morgan is speaking rubbish

  7. Joe Allysons says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Piers Morgan should just go look for a job. I think he’s talking crap because he has too much time on his hands.

  8. Iykmatt says:
    March 17, 2021 at 11:50 am

    I think arteta was wrong by making the matter public,he should have handled it better by telling the media it was a tactical decision or used one of the many lies coaches uses to defend their players rather than making it public

