[Image] Piers Morgan calls Arteta “Wrong and disrespectful”

The TV pundit Piers Morgan calls himself a great Arsenal fan, but he spends most of his time criticizing our managers. He was long instrumental in stirring the fans up against Arsene Wenger, and it seems he is now doing the same to Mikel Arteta.

Arteta, rightly or wrongly, dropped Aubameyang from the Arsenal starting line up against Tottenham, and Morgan has decided to deride our boss for imposing his discipline in the crucial North London Derby.

Can you imagine what Morgan would have said if we had lost the game?