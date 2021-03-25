Arsenal News

Image: Premier League start date for 2021-22 confirmed

Arsenal and the Premier League will return to action for the new season on August 14, despite the European Championships taking part between June and July.

The final for the European Championships is scheduled to take place on July 11 at present, meaning that some players will only enjoy around a five week break between the international tournament and the start of the to flight in England.

Will the lack of rest mean more injuries next season also, especially after a a long and hectic season this term?

