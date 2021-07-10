Image: Queen Elizabeth sends her ‘best wishes’ to Bukayo Saka and the England squad

The Queen Elizabeth herself has sent her best wishes to England manager Gareth Southgate and his side ahead of their Euro 2020 final against Italy tomorrow.

The whole country will no doubt be watching when Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka steps out onto Wembley’s famous pitch to take on the Azzurri tomorrow, and they will do so with the backing of her Royal Majesty herself, who recalls celebrating our win back in 1966 also.

A very, very special message for Gareth Southgate and the #ThreeLions. Thank you for your support, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/YlWfEFb08I — England (@England) July 10, 2021

I can’t imagine the pressure that the boys will be under tomorrow, but I don’t expect the occasion to get the better of our young Saka, who has shown that he has the passion of a lion with a number of aggressive, fearless displays, and he could well be key in hurting our rivals tomorrow.

Will the Queen’s words bring another level of inspiration for the England team tomorrow?

Patrick