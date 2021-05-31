Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Image: Real Betis’s pursuit of Hector Bellerin described as ‘impossible’

Real Betis had been strongly linked with an interest in signing Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin this summer, but such a move has been described as ‘impossible’.

I can’t help but agree given that the reports I were hearing were claiming of hopes of striking a loan for the defender, while it seems pretty obvious that any exit for the Spaniard would more than likely be a sale.

While Bellerin’s exit would surely only be to boost our budget, reports in Spain now claim that the parameters of a deal for Betis to sign Bellerin as ‘impossible’.

Could you really see Bellerin being allowed to leave on loan this summer?

  1. Joe Allysons says:
    May 31, 2021 at 10:51 pm

    Why let him leave on loan? what does it hurt to keep him around? If he’s leaving , it should be for the benefit of the club so either someone pays us his worth, or we use him.

