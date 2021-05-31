Image: Real Betis’s pursuit of Hector Bellerin described as ‘impossible’

Real Betis had been strongly linked with an interest in signing Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin this summer, but such a move has been described as ‘impossible’.

I can’t help but agree given that the reports I were hearing were claiming of hopes of striking a loan for the defender, while it seems pretty obvious that any exit for the Spaniard would more than likely be a sale.

While Bellerin’s exit would surely only be to boost our budget, reports in Spain now claim that the parameters of a deal for Betis to sign Bellerin as ‘impossible’.

Bellerín no se ajusta a los parámetros económicos y su fichaje se ve imposible. https://t.co/oNOK3I579R #RealBetis pic.twitter.com/axFTMV4Af4 — Muchodeporte (@muchodeportecom) May 31, 2021

Could you really see Bellerin being allowed to leave on loan this summer?

Patrick