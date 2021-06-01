Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Saliba shortlisted for Ligue 1 end of season awards

Arsenal loanee William Saliba has been selected on a 12-man shortlist for the UberEats end of season awards.

The 20 year-old was deemed not ready for first-team football at the Emirates earlier in the season, where he wasn’t involved in a single senior fixture, before being allowed to leave and join Nice on loan in January, where he instantly became a key player.

His performances have excited once again, so much so that the French division has included him for the voting for Team of the Season.

Saliba is surely set to return to North London with a chance to prove himself for Arsenal, and I can’t help but believe he will play regularly in our first-team from the start of the new campaign.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags William Saliba

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. SueP says:
    June 1, 2021 at 5:16 pm

    So the rumours about Saka are unfounded

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      June 1, 2021 at 5:54 pm

      I’m glad it was Sue, he deserves his place in the squad 👌

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs