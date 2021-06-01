Image: Saliba shortlisted for Ligue 1 end of season awards

Arsenal loanee William Saliba has been selected on a 12-man shortlist for the UberEats end of season awards.

The 20 year-old was deemed not ready for first-team football at the Emirates earlier in the season, where he wasn’t involved in a single senior fixture, before being allowed to leave and join Nice on loan in January, where he instantly became a key player.

His performances have excited once again, so much so that the French division has included him for the voting for Team of the Season.

Saliba is surely set to return to North London with a chance to prove himself for Arsenal, and I can’t help but believe he will play regularly in our first-team from the start of the new campaign.

Patrick