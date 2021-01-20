Arsenal News Gooner News

Image – Sokratis sends respectful farewell message to Arsenal fans

So today it is confirmed that the big Greek Sokratis has had his contracted terminated by mutual agreement with Arsenal, but although he has not been at the Emirates very long he has been very useful (and amusing at times as well!)

He has obviously enjoyed his time in London and has left a very nice message (in fact, two) to Arsenal fans confirming his departure.

And he followed that up with…

So it is goodbye, but we could never complain about the commitment he showed whilst wearing the famous Red & White.

We hope him the very best for the future, whoever he plays for (except the Spuds!)….

4 Comments

  1. Dan kit says:
    January 20, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    GL to sok aswell ,not my cup of tea regarding his playing skills but wish him well 👏

  2. Goonerboy says:
    January 20, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    With this latest cancellation, Arsenal football club have now let go Sanchez, Ramsey, Ozil, Sanchez, Mkhitaryan, Wilshere, Welbeck, Sokratis and Cazorla for free all under 3 years.

    Now add Luiz and Mustafi in the summer and 200m worth of talent will have left for NOTHING. Shocking!

    All the best to Papa in the future, what a professional he is!

  3. PJ-SA says:
    January 20, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    If we had a better “contract extension or sell” policy we would have a lot more funds for transfers. We rarely sell any player for a significant fee.

    We also need to stop “bribing” players with high wages. Signing a player that will only move for high wages is usually a sign that they feel little for the badge.

    1. PJ-SA says:
      January 20, 2021 at 4:49 pm

      Although I dislike Stan as an owner, it’s quite clear the blame can’t soley be put on his shoulders

