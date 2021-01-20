Image – Sokratis sends respectful farewell message to Arsenal fans

So today it is confirmed that the big Greek Sokratis has had his contracted terminated by mutual agreement with Arsenal, but although he has not been at the Emirates very long he has been very useful (and amusing at times as well!)
He has obviously enjoyed his time in London and has left a very nice message (in fact, two) to Arsenal fans confirming his departure.
I gave everything for Arsenal and Arsenal also gave me a lot. I wish you all the best health and success always. Thank you. @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/TdAERqCxWu
— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) January 20, 2021
And he followed that up with…
One of the most enjoyable times in my career ended today. It has been an honour to wear the Arsenal shirt and I want to thank all the coaches, team-mates, staff and fans around the world for the love and respect they have given me. pic.twitter.com/F5p3VEXX2i
— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) January 20, 2021
So it is goodbye, but we could never complain about the commitment he showed whilst wearing the famous Red & White.
We hope him the very best for the future, whoever he plays for (except the Spuds!)….
GL to sok aswell ,not my cup of tea regarding his playing skills but wish him well 👏
With this latest cancellation, Arsenal football club have now let go Sanchez, Ramsey, Ozil, Sanchez, Mkhitaryan, Wilshere, Welbeck, Sokratis and Cazorla for free all under 3 years.
Now add Luiz and Mustafi in the summer and 200m worth of talent will have left for NOTHING. Shocking!
All the best to Papa in the future, what a professional he is!
If we had a better “contract extension or sell” policy we would have a lot more funds for transfers. We rarely sell any player for a significant fee.
We also need to stop “bribing” players with high wages. Signing a player that will only move for high wages is usually a sign that they feel little for the badge.
Although I dislike Stan as an owner, it’s quite clear the blame can’t soley be put on his shoulders