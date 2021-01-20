Image – Sokratis sends respectful farewell message to Arsenal fans

So today it is confirmed that the big Greek Sokratis has had his contracted terminated by mutual agreement with Arsenal, but although he has not been at the Emirates very long he has been very useful (and amusing at times as well!)

He has obviously enjoyed his time in London and has left a very nice message (in fact, two) to Arsenal fans confirming his departure.

I gave everything for Arsenal and Arsenal also gave me a lot. I wish you all the best health and success always. Thank you. @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/TdAERqCxWu — Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) January 20, 2021

And he followed that up with…

One of the most enjoyable times in my career ended today. It has been an honour to wear the Arsenal shirt and I want to thank all the coaches, team-mates, staff and fans around the world for the love and respect they have given me. pic.twitter.com/F5p3VEXX2i — Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) January 20, 2021

So it is goodbye, but we could never complain about the commitment he showed whilst wearing the famous Red & White.

We hope him the very best for the future, whoever he plays for (except the Spuds!)….