Image: Sports Analytics giant stats name Arsenal as second-favourites for EL trophy

We live in a world where technology plays a big role in everything that is moving, and football is no different as the number crunchers have been analysing Arsenal’s chances of winning the Europa League.

While most bookmakers have Tottenham as second-most likely to clinch the EL this season, the computers crunching the numbers don’t rate our noisy neighbours chances.

Spurs come in as fifth favourites according to the figures, while Arsenal are given a 20% chance of making the final, and 14% chance of being this season’s winners.

sports analytics website @FiveThirtyEight have Arsenal as the 2nd favourites for the @EuropaLeague with Spurs 5th favourites pic.twitter.com/YG4rzPLdZU — The Gooners (@TheGooners__) March 4, 2021

While we hope the number prove to be true most of the way, we know that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been terrible in their big games this term, so I’m all for them making the final against us if need be…

Do Spurs need a reality check on their trophy credentials?

Patrick