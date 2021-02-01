Image: Star rejects Arsenal update to claim he’s ‘back at 100%’

Dani Ceballos was amongst those listed on Arsenal’s updated team news today, and the club claimed he may not be available for tomorrow’s clash with Wolves.

The midfielder claims that there is no doubt about his fitness however, as he states that he is ‘back at 100% and going for all’.

The Spaniard could be in contention with Granit Xhaka, Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey for a role against Wolverhampton tomorrow, while doubts remain on whether Pablo Mari or Bukayo Saka remain.

Patrick