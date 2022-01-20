Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Image: Strong confirmed Line-up for Liverpool for EFL semi-final clash with Arsenal

The teams are out for tonight’s battle of the big guns, with both Arsenal and Liverpool hoping to earn their place alongside Chelsea in the final of the EFL Cup.

The eventual winners will take on the Blues at Wembley, but neither team will be taking anything for granted this evening.

Arsenal’s midfield will have to step up in the absence of their senior options, while Liverpool have named both Curtis Jones and Kaide Gordon in their starting line-ups, so it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Will the youngsters be able to challenge Arsenal? Looking at Arsenal’s side also, how to you see this playing out?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. Qutie says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    Strong lineup!! Turn up please 🙏 boys…

    Reply
  2. Kenya 001 says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:07 pm

    Pat did you just post a Liverpool lineup or I’m I delusional 🤔

    Reply
  3. Kenya 001 says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:11 pm

    Don’t know why I am unable to access our 11.

    Reply
  4. Jay says:
    January 20, 2022 at 7:23 pm

    The Liverpool team is strong. It’s s full squad. Jones has played a lot of games with the first team and had always played very well.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      January 20, 2022 at 7:45 pm

      Apart from the obvious 2 it is a strong team

      Reply

