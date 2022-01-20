Image: Strong confirmed Line-up for Liverpool for EFL semi-final clash with Arsenal

The teams are out for tonight’s battle of the big guns, with both Arsenal and Liverpool hoping to earn their place alongside Chelsea in the final of the EFL Cup.

The eventual winners will take on the Blues at Wembley, but neither team will be taking anything for granted this evening.

Arsenal’s midfield will have to step up in the absence of their senior options, while Liverpool have named both Curtis Jones and Kaide Gordon in their starting line-ups, so it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🟡 Here’s how we line up for our Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with @Arsenal 👊 #ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 20, 2022

Will the youngsters be able to challenge Arsenal? Looking at Arsenal’s side also, how to you see this playing out?

Patrick