Image: Supposed leaked Arsenal kit in collaboration with TFL emerges online

Arsenal have supposedly designed a pre-match kit in collaboration with Transport For London, and while I’m not sold on it straight away, I think it will grow on me.

We are no strangers to donning blue despite our primary kit colour being the famous red, but the below shows a clear likening to the tube seats which can be found on the underground.

At first, I admittedly was disappointed with it, but the colours aren’t actually that bad, although I can’t say I’ve ever sat down on the train and thought to myself ‘I’d wear that design’ whilst looking at the seats…

What do we think guys? Does this need a major rethink or do you think you could come round to it?

Patrick

  1. DaJuhi says:
    January 15, 2022 at 5:14 pm

    Pre-match kit.. I dont think it matters much if they warm up in potato sacks.

    NLD postponement is a huge win for us. Spurs have more games to play than us so after our Carabao cup run, we only have PL to focus on.

    Hopefully reinforcements are on the way.

  2. Declan says:
    January 15, 2022 at 5:38 pm

    What a major cock up by Martinez against MU 😊

    1. Sue says:
      January 15, 2022 at 5:45 pm

      🤣🤣 is there a full moon?!

  3. Okiror says:
    January 15, 2022 at 5:39 pm

    Martinez 😅😅😅

  4. jon fox says:
    January 15, 2022 at 5:43 pm

    Yawn!
    Who the hell cares, except kids and grown up kids too who are STILL KIDS.
    SUCH A LOAD OF NONSENSICAL FUSS OVER A MERE TRAINING KIT!

  5. Declan says:
    January 15, 2022 at 5:44 pm

    The kit by the way is ‘oribble.

  6. Sue says:
    January 15, 2022 at 5:47 pm

    It’s rather loud! Not for me

  7. Durand says:
    January 15, 2022 at 6:06 pm

    Horrendous, awful design and who thought approving this was a good idea? Should add a tinge of brown and yellow, so when drunkards puke on the shirt you won’t notice the stains.

