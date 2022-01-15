Image: Supposed leaked Arsenal kit in collaboration with TFL emerges online

Arsenal have supposedly designed a pre-match kit in collaboration with Transport For London, and while I’m not sold on it straight away, I think it will grow on me.
We are no strangers to donning blue despite our primary kit colour being the famous red, but the below shows a clear likening to the tube seats which can be found on the underground.
Leaked Adidas Arsenal x Transport for London pre-match jersey, inspired by the infamous London tube seat pattern, in a first of its kind to celebrate the 90-year anniversary of the Arsenal tube station, expected to launch in summer 2022. [@ArsenalShirt] #afc pic.twitter.com/J3NBOt7cAc
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 4, 2022
At first, I admittedly was disappointed with it, but the colours aren’t actually that bad, although I can’t say I’ve ever sat down on the train and thought to myself ‘I’d wear that design’ whilst looking at the seats…
What do we think guys? Does this need a major rethink or do you think you could come round to it?
Patrick
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Pre-match kit.. I dont think it matters much if they warm up in potato sacks.
NLD postponement is a huge win for us. Spurs have more games to play than us so after our Carabao cup run, we only have PL to focus on.
Hopefully reinforcements are on the way.
What a major cock up by Martinez against MU 😊
🤣🤣 is there a full moon?!
Martinez 😅😅😅
Yawn!
Who the hell cares, except kids and grown up kids too who are STILL KIDS.
SUCH A LOAD OF NONSENSICAL FUSS OVER A MERE TRAINING KIT!
The kit by the way is ‘oribble.
It’s rather loud! Not for me
Horrendous, awful design and who thought approving this was a good idea? Should add a tinge of brown and yellow, so when drunkards puke on the shirt you won’t notice the stains.