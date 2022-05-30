Image: Supposed release date for this leaked black Arsenal away jersey

A Twitter profile has claimed that Arsenal will be releasing the below away kit to sale from July 20, with our first-team to wear the jersey in a friendly on the same day.

The Gunners have scheduled in a US tour, where we will take on the likes of Chelsea and Orlando City SC, and it s against the latter which we are claimed to be ready to reveal our new kit to the world.

The Arsenal 2022/23 Black kit will be launched on Wednesday 20th July in Orlando. The kit will be worn that evening for the match against Orlando City. Expect the kit to be on sale in the UK from the 20th. pic.twitter.com/od3X7QERNK — Arsenal Fixture News (@AFCFixtureNews) May 29, 2022

A number of leaked kits have proven to be wrong over the years, but this appears to be the second time this kit (or one extremely similar) has been claimed, and with the shirt likely to be in mass production ahead of the sale date, there is every reason why this latest statement could well prove to be true.

Would you jump at the chance to get your hands on this kit should it prove to be true?

Patrick

