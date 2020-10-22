Image: Training picture excites Arsenal masses with back four hint

Pictures have emerged of Arsenal’s team in training this week, with Hector Bellerin, Gabriel, William Saliba and Kieran Tierney appearing as a back-four.

Fans have been calling out for a return to the tradition four at the back for some time, but that will certainly not be the only reason that my fellow Gunners will be excited by the image.

Youngster Saliba is yet to get the nod to make his debut, nor has he been selected to make a senior squad as of yet, but he appears to be readying himself alongside the players that are currently considered our best options in each position.

This image will certainly have fans excited to see tonight’s starting line-up with the possibility of the above being named, although we are not expecting the youngster to get the nod just yet.

Some fans have already let their feelings be known over the prospect of lining up with the above.

A Thierney, Gabriel, Saliba, Bellerin back four in training I'm crying 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RY6mPLigJG — Forbbiden_fruit (@phokompe_pakasi) October 21, 2020

We love to see it https://t.co/IKG3fWXOGD — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) October 21, 2020

Could Arteta be ready to give the young Frenchman his first start?