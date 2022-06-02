Image: Two Gunners nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year award

Arsenal pair Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have both been nominated for the 2021-22 PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Our two academy graduates have played a key role in our most recent campaign, helping us to a fifth placed finish in the division, narrowly missing out on the Champions League places, with 32 goal contributions between them (19 for Saka & 13 for ESR).

Despite struggling to find his best form following an injury in December, Emile’s campaign still earned himself the recognition to be nominate for the award, while the pair are also in the running to be this season’s Arsenal Player of the Year also.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are up for the 2021/22 PFA Young Player of the Year award! 🏆 Congratulations, boys 👏 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 1, 2022

Had it not been for ESR’s injury, or maybe had Gabriel Martinelli not earned his right to keep hold of the first-team spot after taking his chance to deputise with both hands, the attacking midfielder could well have been more likely to win this award, but I feel like Bukayo Saka has the much better chance at present.

Phil Foden is the most likely winner admittedly after the role he played for Premier League champions Man City this term, while Chelsea’s Reece James also had his impressive campaign also stunted by an injury also. Conor Gallagher and Jacob Ramsey are also deserved inclusions in the running for the award, but if I was allowed to vote, it would have to go to our Little Chilli.

Am I wrong to believe that Foden is likely to land this? Is Saka the only potential challenger to the City star?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Just Arsenal Show: Alfie and Rob discuss Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans – Who would be best for Arsenal?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section