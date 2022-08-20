Image: VAR denies Jesus Arsenal’s fourth of the game

Gabriel Jesus looked to have made it 4-0 to Arsenal in Bournemouth today, but VAR had other ideas.

The Brazilian was narrowly offside according the lines on the screen, but it was a sweetly struck effort from our new signing, who was involved in all four goals last weekend.

Calm as you like from Gabriel Jesus with the finish but after a VAR review his goal is chalked off! ❌ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

It has been a top performance from Jesus, whether he manages to cap that off with a goal or not, and I don’t think anyone will claim that he doesn’t deserve a goal for his efforts.

