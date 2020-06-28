Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Image – VAR rescue Arsenal with Sheffield United goal ruled offside

It was nearly another poor start from Arsenal as Sheffield United thought they had gone into a 1-0 lead against the Gunners after just eight minutes through John Lundstram.

However, VAR came to the Gunners rescue correctly ruling the goal offside as this image shows clearly.

Arsenal need to be careful though, the Blades have started off brightly and they will need to defend better than they did for that “goal”

Still, it remains 0-0 thanks to the correct use of video technology and it is certainly a change that Arsenal benefits this time.

