Image: Villareal suffer injury blow ahead of Europa League second-leg

Villarreal will be without defender Juan Foyth against Arsenal on Thursday evening, after the club announced that he had suffered a hamstring injury.

The Argentine centre-back was amongst their better performers in the first-leg as his side earned a 2-1 advantage, leaving the tie very much in the balance.

Foyth’s side hadn’t conceded whilst he was on the pitch, with him being replaced minutes before his side conceded the penalty.

Will Foyth’s absence be a boost in our bid to reach the final?

