Image: Walk into Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium today to get your vaccine

Arsenal have agreed to open up the Emirates Stadium to the public today, and will remain open until Monday for people to go and receive their vaccinations, and an appointment isn’t even necessary.

The UK’s vaccination program has excelled beyond other countries, allowing much of the country to have reopened already, and our club has agreed to help with the process.

It has been a tough 14 months for all of us in and out of football, but we appear to over the worst of it at present, and we can’t wait to have full stadiums cheering on the team in the ner future.

Would you be more willing to get your vaccine if it included a trip to the Emirates?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags coronavirus

