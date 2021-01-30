Arsenal News Gooner News

Image – Why Bukayo Saka has missed today’s Man United clash

Arsenal take on Man United in 5 minutes time, and many Arsenal fans were dismayed when they saw that Mikel Arteta’s confirmed line up, with Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka and our captain Aubameyang all missing from the team sheet.

We already knew that Aubameyang would be missing as he has to self isolate after visiting his sick mother, and we were aware that Tierney was scheduled for a late fitness test.

But the big surprise was that our young suerstar Bukayo Saka was not even on the bench, but Arsenal were quick to explain the absence via their Twitter account….

Let’s hope Saka is not missed too much!

