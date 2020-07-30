Image – William Saliba finally begins training as an Arsenal player

William Saliba has been spotted at the latest Arsenal training session ahead of their FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The defender signed for the Gunners last summer, but he remained on loan at Saint Etienne.

He helped them reach the final of the French Cup this season, but he was unable to partake after Arsenal couldn’t reach an agreement with his loan team for his participation.

He has now joined his new teammates at the Emirates and he was spotted training with them as they prepare to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

The Gunners finished this season outside the European places in the Premier League table. However, they can qualify for the Europa League next season if they win the FA Cup.

Saliba is ineligible for that game, having not been registered to play for the Gunners this season.

However, with next season starting in less than two months, the Frenchman will hope that he can get used to his new environment on time so that he will play an important role for the Gunners when next season resumes.

Saliba is one defender that will definitely be at the Emirates next season, the likes of David Luiz and Pablo Mari have also just been given new deals so they should be part of Arteta’s plans for the next campaign.

However, the Gunners are expected to sell some defenders this summer as they have more than enough options in that position.

The image below was published via the Metro and shows Dani Ceballos taking a corner and Saliba, with his unique hairstyle can be spotted in the penalty area.