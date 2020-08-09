Image: Willian bids goodbye to Chelsea ahead of expected Arsenal move

Chelsea winger Willian has said goodbye to his former club, ahead of his widely anticipated move to Arsenal.

The Brazilian forward agreed to extend his Blues stay until the end of the season, with the Coronavirus pandemic halted the 2019-20 campaign in March, resulting in the term to over-run the initial contract expiry of June 30.

With Chelsea having lost to Bayern Munich last night, that meant that he would now be a free agent, having failed to agree terms over a new deal, and our side appear to be extremely close to bringing him to North London, with SkySports among a number of publications reporting as such.

Willian has now given a heartfelt message to fans, insisting that he can hold his ‘head high’, in the knowledge that he always gave his all.

Will Willian command a regular first-team role at the Emirates?

Patrick