Image: Willian bids goodbye to Chelsea ahead of expected Arsenal move

Chelsea winger Willian has said goodbye to his former club, ahead of his widely anticipated move to Arsenal.
The Brazilian forward agreed to extend his Blues stay until the end of the season, with the Coronavirus pandemic halted the 2019-20 campaign in March, resulting in the term to over-run the initial contract expiry of June 30.
With Chelsea having lost to Bayern Munich last night, that meant that he would now be a free agent, having failed to agree terms over a new deal, and our side appear to be extremely close to bringing him to North London, with SkySports among a number of publications reporting as such.
Willian has now given a heartfelt message to fans, insisting that he can hold his ‘head high’, in the knowledge that he always gave his all.
AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB . . They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense. . . Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning. . . I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt! . . The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt! . . My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you! . Willian Borges da Silva
Will Willian command a regular first-team role at the Emirates?
Patrick
Incoming Top Troller and co. (The only articles they actually bother to post on).
Welcome Willian 🥳🥳 GOYG
I wonder who thy could be……..:P
You will need to harness all of your powers of deductive reasoning for this one bud 😋😂
What a Birthday present for him – joining the greatest team the world has ever seen! 🙂
On a lighter note, Willian will be replacing Guendouzi in the hair department. He will be joining his friend and ex team mate Luiz. Well its now friend and new team mate.
Welcome Willian.
Hopefully we get 2 or 3 more players. Rumours are hitting up….
I read he owns a restaurant in London with Luiz ,so obviously best buds 👍
Classy move to delay the announcement until he’d had a chance to bid farewell.
Onwards and upwards, lad.
We’ll be bringing in players this summer… Loan and permanent transfers, Arteta really wants to overhaul the squad. That fact is not hidden…
If all goes according to plan we’ll be bringing in
Ceballos(Loan)
Coutinho (Loan)
Willian
Gabriel
Partey
Aubameyang(New contract)
Martinez (New contract)
And we’ll let players go.
If we bring in all those players, how would you rate the transfer window ??
Yes…. If these transfer happens then MA will have pretty decent squad to notch at least Top 4
And if he gets Coutinho and Partey then he can shift back to 4-3-3 his preferred formation…..
With Martinez as GK, Bellerin and Tierney as RB LB, Saliba and Gabriel as CB
Partey, Ceballos and Xhaka In midfield and Coutinho on Left, Willian on Right and Aubameyang with his preferred central position….
And if we achieve top 4 this season then we can start building our bench also because starting 11 looks good in this team so we would require decent bench also… Lacazette and Guendouzi expected to leave…. in this scenario we will left with Saka, Martinelli, Pépé and ESR with pretty young talent on bench..
A 10 out of 10 Eddie.
My only ? with your list is the
likelihood of both Coutinho and
Ceballos being brought in on loan.
LOVE to add both but I cant see DC
bypassing the opportinty to start @
Real Bettis to compete with PC @
Arsenal.