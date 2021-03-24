Arsenal News

Image: Wishing William Saliba a Happy Birthday

Arsenal defender William Saliba turned 20 years-old today, but it will be a birthday like no other.

The French defender is currently forced into quarantine at present after supposedly testing positive for Coronavirus, and has already missed last the weekend clash with Marseille because of this.

Saliba wasn’t called up for France for the senior or Under-21 side despite his impressive form with Nice this term, but he still doesn’t deserve to be forced into quarantine to celebrate his special day.

Has WS already done enough to warrant a first-team role next season?

Patrick

  1. Declan says:
    March 24, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Happy birthday William. Hope to see you back next season.

