Arsenal News Latest News

Image: Youngster rejects Arsenal contract with Brentford move on the cards

Arsenal youngster Daniel Oyegoke is linked with a move to newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford this summer.

The defender shocked the club when he turned down the club’s offer of a professional contract, and he is now expected to find himself a new club over the coming months.

Brentford are claimed to be a possible destination for the 18 year-old, but it remains to be seen whether he will complete that move.

Oyegoke played most of his football with the Arsenal Under-23s this season, despite being eligible for the younger category, and it remains to be seen why he would turn down our offer of his first professional contract.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Daniel Ageyoke Daniel Oyegoke

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    June 26, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    And Ballard off to Millwall on loan….?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs