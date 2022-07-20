Image: Youngster takes parting shot as he leaves Arsenal for Chelsea

Omari Hutchinson has claimed that no explanation is needed after leaving Arsenal’s youth academy to return to Chelsea this summer.
The young winger was amongst our most impressive players in our academy last term, scoring a number of impressive strikes, but after failing to make his senior debut, he has seemingly decided to leave and move across London.
Shortly after joining up with his new side on their US tour, he has since shared a tweet on his social media to claim that his move doesn’t need to be ‘explained’, in a strange parting shot aimed at our side.
What’s understood, doesn’t need to be explained. Ready to work ! 🔵💙 pic.twitter.com/J3O256yW4r
— Omari Hutchinson (@omarihutch7) July 20, 2022
It’s never going to feel great to lose one of your exciting young players, especially seeing one move to join one of our rivals, but it could be down to the fact that we have a wealth of competition for our wide areas at present, including some of the most exciting up-and-coming players on the continent.
Do you think Omari’s decision is more about his former links to the Blues or due to the competition ahead of him in north London.
Patrick
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Watch highlights from Arsenal’s open training session on our preseason tour of the USA
Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Wish him the Best. Could have been a good player for us
He clearly feels there were too many better players in front of him.
Who knows, likely the Marquinos signing and extra competition unsettled him.
Would have liked to seen him get chances, but not our player or problem now.
Frankly indifferent to the kid now that he has left, so whatever. Don’t wish him good or bad luck, simply don’t care, refocus on the youth we have still.
He’s returned to Chelsea? Didn’t know he came from them, anyway, we got Zinchenko, City getting Cucererlo (wrong spelling) from Brighton and Tavares going to Brighton on loan.
What goes around, goes around.
Hutchinson seems to imagine he is the 2022 version of CASHLEY HOLE, crossing the great divide.
IN TRUTH, HE IS JUST ANOTHER YOUTH PLAYER WITH TOO MUCH CONCEIT AND NOT ENOUGH TALENT.
Hutchinson is an amazing player and full of TALENT I can’t understand why he wasn’t promised a game or two in the group stages of EC or even loaned out
Well said.
Everything else is cognitive bias.
I hope the Tavares loan to Brighton is true. They are Avery good side. He can get game time and still try to adapt to the premier league. Hopefully, we get a great player after his loan spell.
Sorry he has gone and wish him the best. Instead of promising him and giving him game time that he deserved he was simply included in the squad and never picked. Then they buy another Brazilian forward. I blame Arteta as he is unable to see quality when it is under his nose. I have seen this guy close up and he is very good and intelligent. Shame