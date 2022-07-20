Image: Youngster takes parting shot as he leaves Arsenal for Chelsea

Omari Hutchinson has claimed that no explanation is needed after leaving Arsenal’s youth academy to return to Chelsea this summer.

The young winger was amongst our most impressive players in our academy last term, scoring a number of impressive strikes, but after failing to make his senior debut, he has seemingly decided to leave and move across London.

Shortly after joining up with his new side on their US tour, he has since shared a tweet on his social media to claim that his move doesn’t need to be ‘explained’, in a strange parting shot aimed at our side.

What’s understood, doesn’t need to be explained. Ready to work ! 🔵💙 pic.twitter.com/J3O256yW4r — Omari Hutchinson (@omarihutch7) July 20, 2022

It’s never going to feel great to lose one of your exciting young players, especially seeing one move to join one of our rivals, but it could be down to the fact that we have a wealth of competition for our wide areas at present, including some of the most exciting up-and-coming players on the continent.

Do you think Omari’s decision is more about his former links to the Blues or due to the competition ahead of him in north London.

Patrick

