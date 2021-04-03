Images: Arsenal first-half against Liverpool has gone from bad to worse

It has been far from pleasant viewing in the first half of Arsenal v Liverpool, with Kieran Tierney the icing on the cake of the disaster.

The defender has been withdrawn before the break with Cedric Soares coming on in his place.

Kieran Tierney limps off through injury for Arsenal on the stroke of half-time. pic.twitter.com/oMg8whdBgt — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 3, 2021

We will now sweat on his availability for the big Europa League clash come Thursday also.

We also have Alexandre Lacazette playing with a cut around his eye, and he has already been sent to have it patched up once, but fingers crossed he is OK to carry on.

No, but I'm surprised. It didn't look like there was too much contact from Phillips, but it has caused blood to go down the face of Lacazette pic.twitter.com/Met1rYPak0 — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) April 3, 2021



Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

The worst thing about the opening 45 minutes however has been the lack of ANYTHING positive to take for Arsenal fans. We have been extremely lacking in creativity, and Liverpool are thoroughly dominating in possession, despite the game being played in North London.

This is not the sort of performance I was hoping for, or expecting, but I will end on a positive note. The second half cannot be any worse, or can it…

Patrick