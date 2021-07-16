[Images] Arsenal’s new 2021/22 Home Kit – Hit or miss?

It is good to see that the new Adidas Arsenal Home Kit for 2021/22 has stuck to a very traditional design, but to be honest it is a bit underwheming compared to last season’s brilliant editions.

I must say our captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to like it, and he does look good in it!

On the official Arsenal website, you can also see our only confirmed summer signing, Nuno Tavares, modeling the new shirt, as well as quite a lot of our current Arsenal players.

Hopefully we will be seeing Lokonga and Ben White in these shirts very soon. I wonder if the Gunners will be wearing them for the first time against Chelsea in the Mind Series?