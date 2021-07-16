[Images] Arsenal’s new 2021/22 Home Kit – Hit or miss?

It is good to see that the new Adidas Arsenal Home Kit for 2021/22 has stuck to a very traditional design, but to be honest it is a bit underwheming compared to last season’s brilliant editions.
I must say our captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to like it, and he does look good in it!
On the official Arsenal website, you can also see our only confirmed summer signing, Nuno Tavares, modeling the new shirt, as well as quite a lot of our current Arsenal players.
Hopefully we will be seeing Lokonga and Ben White in these shirts very soon. I wonder if the Gunners will be wearing them for the first time against Chelsea in the Mind Series?
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
A hit in my opinion and expecting to see the new kit against Rangers this weekend.
I dig it
Wouldn’t it be nice to see us lifting the premier league at the end of the season in this beautiful kit, we can only dream eh?
nice one
First to clear doubts, Granit Xhaka to AS Roma is a done deal. He is 100% leaving Arsenal.
To state things clear, Smith-Rowe has signed a new contract. Brought you this news when there as uncertainty and people said he might go to Villa. Its a done deal. Agent was just doing his thing.
Spurs are very keen on Aouar and are holding discussions with both Aouar’s reps and Lyon. Arsenal had a £22m bid rejected, but they are still in talks. No 2nd bid yet.
Arsenal have opened talks for Sam Johnstone. If they follow up their interest they will bid 10m for him. Club still working on Onana. Could drag on late who knows.
Nothing on Teun Koopmeiners to Arsenal
I really hope we pursue koopmeiners he would be bargain at £18m instead of overspending on neves/bissouma/locatelli
I don’t know much about Teun Koopmeiners but I would prefer Bissouma since he is good defensively and has very good technical ability which makes him versatile to play with anyone in our midfield and he’s accustomed with the league too.
If Smith-Rowe has extended his contract, why no announcement till now
Don’t worry man. It will be announced. That’s why the Villa links have stopped. It was all typical agent moves. There was nothing ever in it.
I don’t know if this has been announced already but Kido Taylor-Hart has signed a new contract. Done deal!!!!
hi Kev, I always appreciate your transfer updates. Keep it up, bro!
Thanks, lets goooo
To add to Tavares, Lokonga and White I would love to see maddison, koopmeiners, mulder and Johnstone(backup gk) donning this lovely shirt.
Nice shirt….. Gunners
Wahaooo Always special, i pray wil are going to win special trophy with diz !
Classy shirt.Let’s hope the players match its quality.
Guys! Instead of madisson, wil need Jack Grealish
Funny how some of our fans called this jersey names. It’s beautiful, it might not be as flashy as last season’s but I love how simple the design is
Get rid of all the blue colors. Only red and white, please.
I absolutely Love it