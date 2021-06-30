Images: Bukayo Saka is making history with this England side

Bukayo Saka made his second start of Euro 2020 last night as he helped England to beat Germany to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

The 19 year-old picked up the Star of the Match award for his performance against the Czech Republic last week, and Gareth Southgate made the decision to stick with the youngster against Die Mannschaft, and it paid off as we went onto win by a deserving 2-0 scoreline.

Special to be apart of this team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️Let’s keep making history ! 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/t5PvCx38oF — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) June 29, 2021

This was England’s first win at a major competition over the Germans in over 50 years, and while Saka didn’t contribute to the goals, his performance made us proud, and he will hopefully hold onto his place when we take on Ukraine at the weekend.

