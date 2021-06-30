Arsenal News Latest News

Images: Bukayo Saka is making history with this England side

Bukayo Saka made his second start of Euro 2020 last night as he helped England to beat Germany to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

The 19 year-old picked up the Star of the Match award for his performance against the Czech Republic last week, and Gareth Southgate made the decision to stick with the youngster against Die Mannschaft, and it paid off as we went onto win by a deserving 2-0 scoreline.

This was England’s first win at a major competition over the Germans in over 50 years, and while Saka didn’t contribute to the goals, his performance made us proud, and he will hopefully hold onto his place when we take on Ukraine at the weekend.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka England

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Kenya 001 says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:18 am

    What a performance! And he’s just 19. Rooting for England and Switzerland all the way come on Saka and xhaka

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs