Alexander Isak has been spotted in central London on a night out with Real Sociedad team-mate Adnan Januazaj, amidst rumours of interest from both Newcastle and Arsenal.

The 22 year-old showed off his talents at Euro 2020 when starring for Sweden in helping them to the knockout stages of the competition, and has been linked with a big-money move ever since.

His current club decided to extend his contract during the summer, but that hasn’t deterred any of his potential suitors, and he is still expected to be be the subject of offers.

The Athletic claims that we are actively seeking his signature after missing out on new Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, and social media images and videos of the forward will certainly not be pouring water on such reports.

I’m not getting ahead of myself, as from what I gather he is expected to see out the season with his current club, but you never know.

Hopefully he is getting a nice look at the city ahead of a possible move this summer, meaning we just need to find a temporary solution to our attacking needs to see out the season.

Do you believe Isak could take us to the next level? What do you make of the timing of this trip?

Patrick