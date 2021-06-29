Images: Granit Xhaka’s Star of the Match performance in numbers

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was in astonishing form for Switzerland last night as he helped his side to eliminate current World Champions France from Euro 2020.
The 28 year-old is currently being linked with a move to Roma, with Jose Mourinho claimed to be an admirer, and his performance last night will certainly not have deterred the Portuguese manager, with Xhaka rightly being awarded the Star of the Match award.
The heartbeat of the #SUI midfield, well deserved Star Of The Match for Granit Xhaka 👏 pic.twitter.com/oAOUIGhcXS
— CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 28, 2021
Granit was key in both attack and defence, with his passing accuracy on point also, completing all eight of his long passes also, and his assist for the goal which saved their hopes of staying in the competition late on can’t have hurt his performance rating.
Granit Xhaka's game by numbers for #SUI vs. #FRA:
92% passing accuracy
17 final ⅓ entries
8/8 long balls
5 ball recoveries
3 chances created
3 fouls won
3 interceptions
2/2 through-balls
2 aerials won
2 clearances
1 block
1 assist
Simply sensational. pic.twitter.com/Ae8uV2ROvj
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2021
Will Xhaka’s performance help the Gunners to retrieve their full asking price, or could we reconsider our stance?
Patrick
Arsenal should add at least 10M to his transfer fee. If roles were reversed, Roma will be demanding at least an additional 20M based on that performance alone.
We need to keep this guy for a season more
I know this guy has his shortcomings which are more exposed in the PL than at the Euro’s which to me are played at a lower level than the PL. But he has a big personality and is a leader whether we like it or not. When he leaves we will miss a big personality who is liked by his teammates.
He is captain of Switzerland and has been liked by our last three managers. To sell him for less than 25 million would be a mistake. His game is suited for Series A.
We need to keep him. There is a good reason why every coach wants him on his team. Arsenal will regret if they sell Xhaka.