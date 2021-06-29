Images: Granit Xhaka’s Star of the Match performance in numbers

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was in astonishing form for Switzerland last night as he helped his side to eliminate current World Champions France from Euro 2020.

The 28 year-old is currently being linked with a move to Roma, with Jose Mourinho claimed to be an admirer, and his performance last night will certainly not have deterred the Portuguese manager, with Xhaka rightly being awarded the Star of the Match award.

The heartbeat of the #SUI midfield, well deserved Star Of The Match for Granit Xhaka 👏 pic.twitter.com/oAOUIGhcXS — CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 28, 2021

Granit was key in both attack and defence, with his passing accuracy on point also, completing all eight of his long passes also, and his assist for the goal which saved their hopes of staying in the competition late on can’t have hurt his performance rating.

Granit Xhaka's game by numbers for #SUI vs. #FRA: 92% passing accuracy

17 final ⅓ entries

8/8 long balls

5 ball recoveries

3 chances created

3 fouls won

3 interceptions

2/2 through-balls

2 aerials won

2 clearances

1 block

1 assist Simply sensational. pic.twitter.com/Ae8uV2ROvj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2021

Will Xhaka’s performance help the Gunners to retrieve their full asking price, or could we reconsider our stance?

