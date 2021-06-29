Arsenal News Latest News

Images: Granit Xhaka’s Star of the Match performance in numbers

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was in astonishing form for Switzerland last night as he helped his side to eliminate current World Champions France from Euro 2020.

The 28 year-old is currently being linked with a move to Roma, with Jose Mourinho claimed to be an admirer, and his performance last night will certainly not have deterred the Portuguese manager, with Xhaka rightly being awarded the Star of the Match award.

Granit was key in both attack and defence, with his passing accuracy on point also, completing all eight of his long passes also, and his assist for the goal which saved their hopes of staying in the competition late on can’t have hurt his performance rating.

Will Xhaka’s performance help the Gunners to retrieve their full asking price, or could we reconsider our stance?

Patrick

  1. Zert says:
    June 29, 2021 at 8:49 am

    Arsenal should add at least 10M to his transfer fee. If roles were reversed, Roma will be demanding at least an additional 20M based on that performance alone.

  2. Fenzy says:
    June 29, 2021 at 9:09 am

    We need to keep this guy for a season more

  3. JanV says:
    June 29, 2021 at 9:18 am

    I know this guy has his shortcomings which are more exposed in the PL than at the Euro’s which to me are played at a lower level than the PL. But he has a big personality and is a leader whether we like it or not. When he leaves we will miss a big personality who is liked by his teammates.

    He is captain of Switzerland and has been liked by our last three managers. To sell him for less than 25 million would be a mistake. His game is suited for Series A.

  4. John says:
    June 29, 2021 at 9:19 am

    We need to keep him. There is a good reason why every coach wants him on his team. Arsenal will regret if they sell Xhaka.

