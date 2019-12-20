Images – Mikel Arteta unveiled as the new Arsenal manager

Finally, Mikel Arteta has been named the new Arsenal manager.
We kind of all knew about four days ago that Arteta was going to be named the new Arsenal manager. All we were waiting on was the official confirmation.
Well, that came at roughly 14.00 UK time via the official Arsenal Twitter account.
Arteta has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and according to Arsenal.com, the Spaniards backroom staff will be announced shortly.
Now, some images are being released showing Arteta back at Arsenal.
✊ @m8arteta #WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/yetzV1o7WN
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2019
🥁 Introducing our new head coach…
Mikel Arteta ✍️ pic.twitter.com/PTmElGDMR3
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2019
There will no doubt be more images released later today and I suspect a video also with some sort of interview with the 27-year-old.
Freddie Ljungberg will take charge of the team to face Everton tomorrow. Arteta starts his role officially on Sunday and will be in the stands at Goodison Park.
Good news. Let us all support him. No need been negative at this stage. Welcome Arteta.
Let’s get behind Mikel and let’s recognize this for what it is this is not a quick fix its a project so we must be patient and support the coach and the team.
We have the manager with the sexist hair in all football. Welcome Arteta. I do feel a sorry for Freddie though, never got his chance but am sure he is grateful nevertheless.
Damn right! Wonder how long it takes to perfect it 😜
Freddie knew the score all along though and I reckon he’s done a good job. Hope he stays on with the first team.
We have a coach, I wish Wenger was Manager to be there with him, and then stay around as Sir Alex. Bring football’s spirit & values as supposed to, respect for Arsenal.
It is unreal how Kroenke did this, no respect for EPL. To see Sir Alex seat there in his stadium and club and not see AW at Arsenal is making Arsenal look laim, a big disrespect to EPL and Football! Nuts! Damn cowboys ruling nand ruining.
See all communication? Around our Captain, Kroenke only makes sure to have us in stadium and get paid. No money for Arteta for next window!
Then if we lose games, fans pissed, not attending as Frankfurt game, Kroenke will fire him as Emery! Find a way to keep us there as it is no interest for sponsor, nor TV or advertising in an empty stadium! End of Kroenke, forced to sell real fast…
Welcome to our new head coach with the most perfect hair he looks like a Lego man😳
Let’s all get behind him and the team and get out of the mess we are currently in.
let’s just console ourselves
“…some sort of interview with the 27 year old”… Is Arteta 27yrs old?