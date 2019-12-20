Images – Mikel Arteta unveiled as the new Arsenal manager

Finally, Mikel Arteta has been named the new Arsenal manager.

We kind of all knew about four days ago that Arteta was going to be named the new Arsenal manager. All we were waiting on was the official confirmation.

Well, that came at roughly 14.00 UK time via the official Arsenal Twitter account.

Arteta has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and according to Arsenal.com, the Spaniards backroom staff will be announced shortly.

Now, some images are being released showing Arteta back at Arsenal.

There will no doubt be more images released later today and I suspect a video also with some sort of interview with the 27-year-old.

Freddie Ljungberg will take charge of the team to face Everton tomorrow. Arteta starts his role officially on Sunday and will be in the stands at Goodison Park.