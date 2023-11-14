Imagine how amazing Arsenal will be with a fully fit squad available

Mikel Arteta currently has a truly amazing squad with quality in depth. That said, when playing for Arsenal, you can’t afford to be complacent, as Zinchenko intimated following the 3-1 win over Burnley, in which he scored his first goal at the Emirates.

The Ukrainian is competing for a starting spot at left back with Takehiro Tomiyasu (who is on a resurgence). And, while “addressing” the competition (at left back), he notes that currently at Arsenal, competing for a starting spot is a “positive sign” for the Gunners, as it demonstrates squad development.

“We have an amazing squad and good competition in every single position,” the Ukrainian said to the Evening Standard. “I think it is definitely a positive sign.

“We are on the right way. We are working so hard as a team, the coaching staff as well. Every single day we give our all and the energy of our fans gives us a boost that we have a bright future.”

Hearing Zinchenko’s words and given that Mikel Arteta has been without his first-choice stars for the majority of the season, it’s hard to believe that Arsenal have continued to record positive results. If one can’t afford to be in a comfort zone with the available team (plus injuries), how fierce would the fight for starting spots be with a fully fit squad, and how high would the levels at Arsenal be?

The future is certainly looking bright. It’s looking Red & White!

COYG!

Daniel O

