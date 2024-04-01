Imagine the furore if Eidevall had ‘shoved’ Hayes? And the Chelsea Women boss calls his behaviour “unacceptable”?

Arsenal Women beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Women’s Conti Cup Final, on Sunday 31st March, lifting the Conti Cup for the 7th time. Our Gunners beat the Blues 3-1 in last year’s competition too. The teams were very evenly matched, with chances on both sides, but the game finished 0-0 at full-time. The game went to extra-time, with Stina Blackstenius breaking the deadlock a few minutes before the end of extra-time, scoring the only goal of the match and winning the Conti Cup Final 1-0 fair and square.

As the Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall approached Chelsea boss Emma Hayes following the final whistle, she could be seen gesturing towards him before pushing / shoving him away.

Eidevall showed his disbelief by straightening up and looking quizzical as he walked away.

Hayes was then seen arguing with other members of the Gunners coaching staff. Is that acceptable or unacceptable?

Asked about the altercation after the match, Hayes told BBC Sport: “I am not down for male aggression on the touchline. I told him this.”

“There is a way to conduct yourself on the touchline,” she said. “He got a yellow card and should have been sent off.

“I get he is a winner, but his behaviour is unacceptable. There were a couple [of instances], but the way he fronted up to Erin was unacceptable. We should not blow it up, and I’m sure when he is calm we can have a conversation.”

Really Emma? “When he is calm”???

Eidevall had a brief altercation with Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert during the game, which he said came about because the teams had disagreed about whether there should be a multi-ball system when the ball went out.

“Chelsea wanted a one-ball system,” said Eidevall. “So we played with one ball, then in the final minutes they want another ball to play quickly. I said this and Erin was not happy in that situation.”

When asked about Hayes’ comments, Eidevall said he “did not see it as a big thing”.

“I don’t see me as aggressive. She is irresponsible putting that label on it,” he added.

“There is a way you behave in the technical area. You need to be a good winner and a good loser. I am happy with the way I conduct myself. Others need to look at themselves in the mirror.”

All of this surely does raise the question about whose behaviour is ‘unacceptable’ though, don’t you think? As the boss, and therefore the role model for the team, is it ever “acceptable” to physically shove another person, particularly in a professional situation? Is it more “acceptable” if the aggressor is male or female? If Eidevall had pushed / shoved Hayes would this really just be a headline? In my opinion it would certainly not.. it would be taken much further..

Eidevall was suitably reprimanded with a yellow card. Is it “acceptable” that Hayes then took the situation into her own hands – using them to push / shove the Arsenal boss? Surely it is “unacceptable” even if it was just sour grapes at losing..

I really would be interested to hear your thoughts on this Gooners..

Michelle M

