‘Imminently’ – Key star set to sign new five-year deal after terms agreed

Kieran Tierney is set to sign a new contract with Arsenal ‘imminently’, according to Arsenal correspondent Chris Wheatley.

The left-back joined the club in 2019 from Celtic, and was an instant hit in North London, quickly becoming a fans favourite after a number of impressive displays.

His consistency has now paid off as he is in line to sign a new bumper five-year deal with the club, despite having three years still remaining on his initial terms.

Football.London reports that an agreement has already been put in place, which Edu and the club will get written up for the 23 year-old to sign ‘imminently’.

Tierney is in line to make his first appearance at an international competition today when his Scotland side face England, although it wouldn’t be a massive shock if he didn’t make it.

KT missed Monday’s loss to the Czech Republic with injury, reports do claim that he has been passed as fit to face Bukayo Saka’s Three Lions’ side.

The young Scot definitely ranks as the core of the club for the present and future, and this could be considered an important piece of business for the club.

Emile Smith Rowe will hopefully be the next to sign a new deal