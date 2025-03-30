Important Arsenal injury update ahead of London Derby WSL clash v Crystal Palace Women

Following their headline-grabbing European performance, Arsenal Women return to action on Sunday afternoon. The Gunners will make the short trip to Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium for a London derby against Crystal Palace Women.

While Palace sit 12th in the league table, Arsenal occupy second place. On paper, this should be a straightforward match. Gooners fully expect Renee Slegers and her team to secure another routine victory—after all, Arsenal Women have a history of dominating Palace. The stats paint a clear picture: Palace head into this fixture with just one win in their last five league games, while Arsenal boast five consecutive league wins.

Against Real Madrid, only Lotte Wubben-Moy was unavailable, meaning Arsenal fielded one of their strongest line-ups. Unfortunately, Laia Codina and Lina Hurtig have now joined Wubben-Moy on the absentee list. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Renee Slegers provided an update: “Lina Hurtig is not available. We pushed Laia Codina for the Madrid game, but she’s had some reactions, so she won’t be available either. Lotte Wubben-Moy is still out.”

Crystal Palace will undoubtedly aim to upset the odds and climb the table. See Match Preview. However, Slegers appears unconcerned, believing this game will come down to what her team can deliver: “We want to live up to those standards again on Sunday, so it’s mostly going to be about us and what we can deliver.”

For some Gooners, the WSL title may feel out of reach, given Chelsea’s eight-point lead. Even if Arsenal win their remaining games, Chelsea would need to drop at least nine points for the Gunners to reclaim the title. However, football is unpredictable—Chelsea may experience a dip in form, and Arsenal must be ready to capitalise if that happens.

For now, the focus is clear: take care of Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon and keep the momentum going. Who knows what the rest of the season may hold?

What are your thoughts Gooners? Let’s keep this winning streak going..

COYGW!!

