Important first team player drops a hint he is staying at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has cemented his place as one of the first names on the team sheet at Arsenal.

The attacker broke through the club’s Hale End Academy, and it has been amazing to have him on the team.

Having started as a left-back/left-winger, he is now playing on the right side of attack at the Emirates.

His importance to the team cannot be understated, and he is just 21, meaning there is so much more to come from him.

Saka is also a key player for the England national team, and this has exposed him to the eyes of other clubs.

As his current deal runs out in 2024, several clubs are eyeing a swoop for his signature.

However, Arsenal is confident he will extend his contract when the time comes, and he has given them a confidence booster.

A report on The Sun reveals the Euro 2020 finalist has “personally invested” in an executive box at the Emirates.

This, the report claims, is a clear sign he intends to spend a few more seasons wearing the Arsenal shirt.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one player we cannot lose now, and the attacker should also want to stay.

We have a good chance of winning the Premier League or other trophies this term, and any smart player will want to remain on our books.

